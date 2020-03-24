TORCHE Share BBC Radio 1 Maida Vale Session

Miami heavy rockers, Torche, are sharing their BBC Radio 1 Maida Vale session. The session, recorded earlier this month while on their spring European tour, originally aired Thursday, March 19, before the band was forced to cancel their headlining dates and subsequent tour alongside Russian Circles, due to the developments of the COVID-19 outbreaks across the continent.

The session, an absolute highlight for the band and the saving grace of an otherwise staggering situation for musicians worldwide, features tracks from Torche's 2019 full-length, Admission, and is streaming here.

Regarding the session, Torche comments: “Having the privilege of doing a BBC session could not have come at a better time. The experience at Maida Vale is always fun and inspiring, but with the way things are going in the world at the moment, we are even more grateful for opportunities like these. In the midst of the tour cancellation we faced earlier this month, this session is something very special to come out of a trying time.”

Torche previously released their Part Time Punks session. Originally recorded in the fall of 2019, the Part Time Punks session on KXLU 88.9 FM in Los Angeles is streaming now at a “pay what you want” model via the official Torche Bandcamp page.

Regarding the session, the band comments, “Like many other musicians we are now faced with staggering losses to try and recoup. We are putting all the proceeds from the sales of this session, available exclusively here on Bandcamp, toward the tour expenses and losses we need to cover and replace. You can purchase this at any price point you see fit, any and all support helps and we’re so grateful for everyone who buys this.”