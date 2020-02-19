TORCHE Share Chicago Music Exchange Session; Video

Miami heavy rockers, Torche, are sharing their Chicago Music Exchange (CME) session. The performance, recorded during their headlining fall tour, features the title track off their new album, Admission, alongside lead single “Slide”, “On The Wire" and the crushing “Infierno”.

Torche are streaming the CME session alongside an exclusive interview with guitarist Jonathan Nuñez, here. Video can also be seen below:

In addition to the CME session, Torche have revealed a new signature Admission Tetra-Fet Pedal. The Tetra-Fet is part of the exclusive line from Nuñez Amps, the amp and pedal company founded by Torche guitarist Jonathan Nuñez. The guitar pedal is available now in a bundle with a limited edition autographed LP of Admission here.

Jonathan Nuñez comments: “The Tetra-Fet Drive was an essential sonic swiss army knife on Admission! From rhythm guitar tracking, to various guitar leads and guitar solos, as well as providing a thick saturated realism on the drum tracks; the Tetra-Fet was the key in bringing out the natural sound of our instruments along with the tones and dynamics we heard in our heads.”

(Photo - Dan Almasy)