TORCHE To Make Late Night TV Debut Performing On Late Night With Seth Meyers This Wednesday

August 12, 2019, 20 minutes ago

Torche make their late night television debut this Wednesday, August 14, performing “Admission” on Late Night With Seth Meyers (12:35 AM, EST/11:35 PM, CET).

The appearance follows the July release of the band’s fifth album, Admission, via Relapse Records. Get the record here.

The album artwork was created by Richard Vergez, a Cuban-American visual artist, who is known for his handmade collages that highlight the meeting of human and technological elements in our modern society. His work has been shown at No Romance Galleries (TriBeCa), Urban Arts Society (Chicago) and Kids of Dada (London).

Admission tracklisting:

"From Here"
"Submission"
"Slide"
"What Was"
"Times Missing"
"Admission"
"Reminder"
"Extremes Of Consciousness"
"On The Wire"
"Infierno"
"Changes Come"

“Admission" video:

"Times Missing":

"Slide":

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Dan Almasy​​​​​​​)



