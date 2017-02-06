TORMENTOR To Release Morbid Realization Album In March; Details Revealed

East German thrash metal band, Tormentor, will release their new album, Morbid Realization, on March 17th via Iron Shield Records.

Tormentor was formed in 2006 by Max Seipke, when he was 12 years old. Together with producer Evil (Evil Studios) they recorded the first demo, Lesson In Aggression, in 2007, which was released in the following year.

Shortly after the release, Thomas Wedemeyer became the new drummer of the band. With the demo and some new songs they took over the road as a two-pieced band for the next two years. The demo received good feedback, but the biggest compliment came from Kreator mastermind Mille Petrozza, as he praised the band in a radio station interview.

In the year 2010 the band went into the studio, once again with producer Evil, to record their debut album, Violent World. After the recording was done, Christian Schomber on bass and Kevin Hauch on the rhythm guitar became new members of the band. Violent World was released in 2012 via Iron Shield Records. Following the release they toured through Saxony, Brandenburg and Poland and established their name in the underground scene.

2013 and 2014 there mostly used for writing new songs, which were recorded at the end of 2016. The result will be released as CD/ LP and download/streaming via Iron Shield Records.

Tracklisting:

“Hope”

“Kill With No Excuse”

“Morbid Realization”

“Comprehension Failed”

“Burning Empire”

“Endless Emptiness”

“Forgotten”

“Lurks In The Dark”

“Walk Past Myself”

“Path To The Dark Side”

Lineup:

Max Seipke - vocals, guitars

Kevin Hauch - guitars

Christian Schomber - bass

Thomas Wedemeyer - drums