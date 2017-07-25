Toronto’s ASTAROTH INCARNATE Announce New EP; Details Revealed

Astaroth Incarnate - the Great Dukes of Hell - hell, in this case, being Toronto, Ontario.. The hierarchy is one that sees five demons summoning forth the gates of hell through their brand new album, entitled Omnipotence - The Infinite Darkness, via legendary Canadian label, CDN Records.

Release date for Omnipotence - The Infinite Darkness is September 8th via CDN Records.

Regarding the band, frontman, Astaroth, has this to say...



"The vision of bestowing the ideologies of Astaroth to our hell spawns through our interpretations and relating them to our world and society of today. Our goal is to create extreme metal which feels limitless in its creative form while staying true to our roots and influences in metal.



“With each member coming from a different musical background, it allows us to craft each song with a different mindset, in an effort to intrigue the listener and entice their mind to dissect the lyrics which are encrusted with multi-layered meanings.



“All of our songs, music and lyrics combined, are built around personal exploration for each spawn to experience in their own way."



Combining a cornucopia of the extreme, Astaroth Incarnate are not easily categorized, though their approach is one that coalesces black metal with elements of death, thrash, melodic, doom, and groove.



Too sum up, Astaroth Incarnate is a mix of sub-genre fluctuations, which includes a wide spectrum of vocals, progressive drumming, and technical yet groovy bass lines all driven by memorable riffing and solos.

Tracklisting:

“Obscurity”

“Curse Of The Black Plague”

“Unfleshed”

“Sanctum Of Torment”

“Re-Creation”