Toronto’s LAST BULLET Release 80-69-64 EP

There's no shortage of bands in this industry content with merely existing, finding satisfaction from a few likes on Facebook and a free round of drinks for showing up. Last Bullet are NOT that band. They want the world, they want it now, and they’re giving it blood, sweat and tears with no fear of failure. Living and dying by the metaphor of a name that has served them well, they play every show as if it were their last, giving the Canadian rock music scene the much needed swagger and attitude it's been missing for far too long.

Influenced by Velvet Revolver, Stone Temple Pilots, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and many more, this award-winning, self-made quintet has been part of Canadian hockey history in addition to the multiple national tours and festivals they've played over the last eight years. Sharing the stage with countless bands such as Aerosmith, Soundgarden, Jane's Addiction, Bryan Adams, Buckcherry, Monster Truck, One Bad Son, Bleeker, The Wild and more, it can be strongly stated that Last Bullet can hold their heads high in any company.

"Like the best one night stand of your life, "80-69-64" is a quick and filthy EP loaded with six rounds of high caliber rock that'll hit you harder than a rusty sledgehammer to the balls." comments vocalist Bryan Fontez

The new EP was produced and mixed by Brian Moncarz (The Trews, Our Lady Peace, Bleeker, Circa Survive) mastered by Brian Lucey (The Black Keys, Marilyn Manson, Liam Gallagher, Royal Blood) to follow their two previous EPs Love.Lust.Illusion (2012) and self-titled (2010).

Tracklisting:

“Sin”

“Gimme Time”

“Bright Lights”

“Southern Lips”

“Smoke & Ashes”

“Little Miss Filthy”

“Sin” video: