Toronto’s MANACLE Announce Debut No Fear To Persevere

There is something about Canada when it comes to ballsy metal. Manacle from Toronto started sometime in 2013 as a trio with the intent of being a speed metal band like the first Exciter album, or Agent Steel, but kind of just naturally turned into a more melodic heavy metal band that plays fast. Manacle’s debut album No Fear To Persevere will be one of those releases that will dominate 2018 and also has Olof Wikstrand (Enforcer) recruited for mixing and mastering. “Olof nailed the sound we were going for and I couldn’t be happier with how it sounds”, are the exact words of guitarist and main composer Inti Paredes.

No Fear To Persevere consists of six songs and the composing procedure can’t be more classic according to Inti, “typically I have a lyric or melody idea come to me and start from there. I have a bunch of riffs in the old riff bank and it’s just a matter of arranging them in a way that sounds good to me. I like trying to jam out song ideas as well. Usually I’ll just play a riff or two and see where it goes from there”.

No Fear To Persevere is highly recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Savage Grace, Agent Steel and early-Omen. Forged in the underground metal scene of Canada, Manacle are all about shackles, chains, studs, leather and pure metal worship that will blow your mind. No Fear To Persevere will be released via No Remorse Records on May 4th on CD format and exactly one month later, on June 4th, a vinyl edition will follow.

“Journey’s End” lyric video:

(Photo by: Kimo Verkindt)