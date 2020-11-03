TORTURE SQUAD Streaming Full Death, Chaos, And Torture Alive Concert

Brazilian thrashers Torture Squad are streaming the full video from the show Death, Chaos And Torture Live.

Officially launched as a live broadcast model on the Torture Squad's channel, the show that featured Vitor Rodrigues on vocals and Maurício Nogueira on guitars, as well as Castor on Bass and Amilcar Christófaro on drums, can now be seen in full for the first time on video, something that had never been made available before.

The historic show that was held at Led Slay in São Paulo, when the band played together with the German band Desaster, being released exclusively on CD and DVD by Mutilation Records.

Torture Squad:

May “Undead” Puertas – vocal

Rene Simionato – guitar

Castor – bass

Amilcar Christófaro – drums