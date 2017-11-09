TOSELAND To Release Third Album In Fall 2018

UK rockers Toseland have signed with Frontiers Music Srl.

"Myself and the band are so excited and proud to have been recognized by one of the world's leading rock labels. We know having a label as respected as Frontiers behind us makes a massive difference in our continued development. We are looking forward to working with Frontiers on our 3rd studio album, which we hope will be released in the autumn of 2018. I want to thank everyone that has supported us from the start in 2013 until now. Your loyal support has helped us get recognition from such an established label. We will do our very best to keep producing music that we and our fans are proud of and with this support it looks like we can do this for many years to come!" - James Toseland

It has been a quite exciting few years for Toseland. Formed five years ago by James Toseland, they have steadily and convincingly grown into one of the leaders of the new breed of classic rock acts that are taking the UK by storm.

An enthusiastic fan base combined with strong support from Planet Rock Radio, brought the band's debut album Renegade (produced by Wayward Sons and Little Angels frontman Toby Jepson) crashing onto the UK album charts in 2013. The band set out on what would be the first of many UK tours and hasn't looked back since.

Second album, Cradle The Rage, followed in 2016 with a more fully developed sound. While the live following grew and grew in the UK, the band also set their sights on European audiences. Appearing as special guests on tours with respected international tour acts like Black Stone Cherry, Deep Purple, The Winery Dogs, and Michael Monroe brought the band a whole slew of new believers. Regular festival appearances at the likes of Download, Ramblin' Man Fair, Steelhouse, Planet Rockstock, Hard Rock Hell, Isle Of Wight, Graspop, Winter Storm, and a headline slot at Planet Rock Radio's inaugural Winter's End have also further elevated the band's status as an incredible live act.

2017 saw a new version of the song "We'll Stop At Nothing", featuring a community choir, adopted as the anthem for the Special Olympics National Games, culminating in a wonderful performance at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium.

November 2017 sees the band embarking on a short UK tour, incorporating the Hard Rock Hell festival and a London show as special guests to the Von Hertzen Brothers alongside four headline shows of their own. They then head to the studio to work on album #3, stopping only to play a sold out show in London with Australian legend Jimmy Barnes on December 13th. In March 2018, the band will play a full UK tour as special guests to Skid Row.

Expect new music in fall 2018. The Toseland story continues to grow apace.