TOURNIQUET - New Release Features Present/Former Members Of JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH, TROUBLE, KING'S X

Veteran metallers, Tourniquet, release The Slow Cosmic Voyage To Wisdom - a 77 minute collection of crushing doom featuring Chris Poland (OHM, ex-Megadeth), Eric Wagner (The Skull, ex-Trouble), Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Bruce Franklin (Trouble), Doug Pinnick (King’s X).

In between writing for their next full length release - tentatively scheduled for late 2021 - Tourniquet drummer, songwriter, and mastermind Ted Kirkpatrick has assembled and released an epic collection of doom - featuring songs from the Tourniquet catalog, two Black Sabbath covers, and a 25-minute ultra-heavy drone track unlike anything the band has ever done before.

“Mission to MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1” is an ethereal journey through the cosmos to reach a star. The title comes from a blue supergiant star - named "MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1" - discovered in 2016 by astronomer Patrick Kelly through a gravitational lens on the Hubble Space Telescope. At 9.4 billion cosmic light years from earth, it's the most distant individual star to ever discovered, at least a hundred times more distant than the next-farthest non-supernova star.

The entire release has been remastered for maximum effect, and features the dramatic psychedelic cover art by Derek Sheyer.

Tracklisting:

"Electric Funeral"

"Memento Mori"

"Lions"

"Going, Going…Gone"

"Gethsemane"

"No Soul"

"In Death We Rise"

"Officium Defunctorum"

"Lord of This World"

"Mission to MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1"

I - Navigating The Distant Spiral Galaxy Cluster

II - The Nothingness Of The Primordial Black Holes

III - Arrival: 9 Billion Light-Years From Earth

Available from Pathogenic Records on CD at tourniquet.net and streaming/download everywhere.