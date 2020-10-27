TOURNIQUET - New Release Features Present/Former Members Of JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH, TROUBLE, KING'S X
Veteran metallers, Tourniquet, release The Slow Cosmic Voyage To Wisdom - a 77 minute collection of crushing doom featuring Chris Poland (OHM, ex-Megadeth), Eric Wagner (The Skull, ex-Trouble), Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Bruce Franklin (Trouble), Doug Pinnick (King’s X).
In between writing for their next full length release - tentatively scheduled for late 2021 - Tourniquet drummer, songwriter, and mastermind Ted Kirkpatrick has assembled and released an epic collection of doom - featuring songs from the Tourniquet catalog, two Black Sabbath covers, and a 25-minute ultra-heavy drone track unlike anything the band has ever done before.
“Mission to MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1” is an ethereal journey through the cosmos to reach a star. The title comes from a blue supergiant star - named "MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1" - discovered in 2016 by astronomer Patrick Kelly through a gravitational lens on the Hubble Space Telescope. At 9.4 billion cosmic light years from earth, it's the most distant individual star to ever discovered, at least a hundred times more distant than the next-farthest non-supernova star.
The entire release has been remastered for maximum effect, and features the dramatic psychedelic cover art by Derek Sheyer.
Tracklisting:
"Electric Funeral"
"Memento Mori"
"Lions"
"Going, Going…Gone"
"Gethsemane"
"No Soul"
"In Death We Rise"
"Officium Defunctorum"
"Lord of This World"
"Mission to MACS J1149+2223 Lensed Star 1"
I - Navigating The Distant Spiral Galaxy Cluster
II - The Nothingness Of The Primordial Black Holes
III - Arrival: 9 Billion Light-Years From Earth
Available from Pathogenic Records on CD at tourniquet.net and streaming/download everywhere.