TOWER - New York City Metal Brigade Joins Cruz Del Sur Music; Sophomore Album Due In Mid-2020

Cruz Del Sur Music announces the signing of New York City’s Tower. The label will release the band’s sophomore full-length in mid-2020.

Formed in 2015, Tower plays a brand of classic, traditional metal inspired by legends such as Judas Priest and Scorpions, further propelled by the imitable, almost Pat Benatar-esque vocals of Sarabeth Linden. To date, Tower has one studio album to their credit, 2016’s self-titled, as well as this year’s Tomorrow & Yesterday EP.

Shortly after the release of the video for “Run For My Life”, multiple record companies came calling for Tower, including Cruz Del Sur. What sealed the deal for Tower and Cruz Del Sur, though, was the good word put in by some of the label’s existing bands.

“We’re close friends with Nate Honor and Jim Hunter, whose bands Sanhedrin and Twisted Tower Dire are/were on Cruz Del Sur,” says guitarist James Danzo. “We heard so many good things about Cruz that it was pretty clear from the beginning which route we should take. In the few years we’ve been a band, we’ve learned not to rush into things and to be very deliberate, but we know we made the right choice!”

Danzo describes the first four years of Tower’s existence as a “real wild ride,” with the band (who is rounded out by second guitarist Zak Penley, bassist Jeff Filmer and drummer Claire Vastola) going from formation to the demo stage, to playing shows, then scoring their first record deal for the release of their self-titled album. “In this crazy world of ours not everything is ice cream sundaes and cherries on top — we’ve been through some changes with lineups and labels when it became clear we had different goals in mind. We look back with pride on our debut album and especially the new EP. It’s been a huge boost in morale and poured gasoline on the fire inside us!”

The origins of Tower date back to when Linden and Danzo were playing in The Psycho Hippies, a group that primarily played ’50s, ’60s and ’70s pop covers, along with some Ramones songs to boot. Because of her experience playing such music, Linden brings a unique brand of soul and style to metal, with Danzo noting she even sang at the legendary Apollo Theater as a teenager. Fret not true metal believers: Linden’s vocal idol happens to be Ronnie James Dio, further rounding out a band who is equal in music and image.

“Metal bands love to say, ‘we hate image!’” notes Danzo, “but truth be told, we have a vision and are very protective of it. It’s important to us to come across as real, first and foremost. Everyone in the band has a unique style and persona and we aren’t about to mess with it. We try to avoid clichés when it comes to album covers, too - so far photographs have worked, they’re just classic and real. We’re just here to kick some ass and I think that comes across clear as day.”

Tower will fill up the rest of 2019 with occasional live duty, but the priority remains to get ready for their forthcoming second studio album. Danzo says “lack of material has never been a problem” for Tower: The band has three songs leftover from the Tomorrow & Yesterday session, as well as another cut that has already been aired live.

“Unlike the last two releases which took forever in spaced-out sessions from weekend to weekend, we plan on blocking out 7-10 days of studio time and doing it as a concise and complete project like a band would do in the old days. Onward and upward!”