TOWER OF BABEL - Current EXORCISM, HOLY HELL, ROYAL HUNT, TAINTED NATION Announce Lake Of Fire Debut

Heavy rockers Tower Of Babel featuring guitar shredder Joe Stump (Raven Lord, Holyhell) and Csaba Zvekan (vocals) (Exorcism, Raven Lord, Metal Machine) will release their debut long player Lake Of Fire through Lion Music. The release date is scheduled July 20th.

The record was produced by Zvekan and Stump and recoded at various places. Artwork was created by Gragoth.

Zvekan comments: “…Here is another great long player we done for those who crave the classic rock in modern package. We’ve been working on this record for quite some time now. Just so all is perfect for you. Now it’s finally time to reveal the release date. It’s a great record we’re all proud to be a part off. \m/…"

Stump adds: “...Myself and vocalist Csaba Zvekan work and write well together and we`re both massive fans of the classic Dio era Rainbow period. So kind of our modern take on that and the type of partnership that both Dio and Blackmore had in relation to their approach to composing together. It's not too deep conceptually going, just channeling my influences and combining my guitar work inside every musical and listenable classic hard rock and metal tunes . I wanted it to appeal to my core fanbase who of course buy my records to hear me play guitar but also to fans of classic hard rock and European power metal as well.”

Tracklisting:

“Dragonslayer”

“It’s Only Rock’n’Roll”

“Lake Of Fire”

“Addicted”

“Midnight Sun”

“Eternal Flames”

“Once Again”

“Stardust”

“Eyes Of The World”

“Lamb And The Wolves”

“Thoth”

“All Out Warfare”