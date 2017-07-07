TOWER OF BABEL - Current EXORCISM, HOLY HELL, ROYAL HUNT, TAINTED NATION Members Streaming “Midnight Sun” Lyric Video

Heavy rockers Tower Of Babel featuring guitar shredder Joe Stump (Raven Lord, Holyhell) and Csaba Zvekan (vocals) (Exorcism, Raven Lord, Metal Machine) will release their debut long player Lake Of Fire through Lion Music. The release date is scheduled July 20th and the band has released a lyric video for "Midnight Sun".

The record was produced by Zvekan and Stump and recoded at various places. Artwork was created by Gragoth.

Zvekan comments: “…‘Midnight Sun’ is a song about a very special person you would meet once in a lifetime hahaha. The music and vibe should go vintage metal like early Rainbow, Deep Purple and MSG."

Stump comments: “...The new Tower Of Babel lyric video for the track ‘Midnight Sun’, record comes out via Lion Music July 20th. Timeless old school hard rock/power metal heavily inspired by classic Dio-era Rainbow.”

Tracklisting:

“Dragonslayer”

“It’s Only Rock’n’Roll”

“Lake Of Fire”

“Addicted”

“Midnight Sun”

“Eternal Flames”

“Once Again”

“Stardust”

“Eyes Of The World”

“Lamb And The Wolves”

“Thoth”

“All Out Warfare”

"Midnight Sun" lyric video: