TOXIK Announce Breaking Class EP; “Stand Up” Track Streaming

Classic thrash metal band Toxik are streaming their new song "Stand Up." The track is from the band's upcoming EP Breaking Class which is being released on August 4th. Preorders are available on Bandcamp.

A pioneering force in the genre, the band is ready to bring their sound to a whole new generation of metal fans. Toxik is releasing a three-song EP entitled Breaking Class and plans to release their third full-length LP by the end of 2017. "We've got the right combination of players for the record now" says Josh Christian, the band's founder. 2015's South American headline tour saw the addition of James D'Maria of Generation Kill, replacing Jason Bittner behind the kit. "James is an incredible drummer...he couldn't be a better fit," says Josh. After returning from South America, original vocalist Mike Sanders decided he no longer wanted to tour, making way for the return of blogosphere favorite, Charles Sabin (from the band's second album, Think This). “Josh and I have stayed in contact over the years, sharing projects and bouncing ideas off each other. There's a visceral connection when we're in the studio and the new material reflects that," Says Sabin. The latest member to join is Shane Boulos on bass. Shane’s background is in the heart of the NY/NJ hardcore and metal scenes, playing in bands like Sicks Deep, Slam One Down and Swear On Your Life. "Shane's right and left hand techniques are a perfect complement to our riff structure, bringing a fullness to the bottom end while maintaining the lockstep rhythms with James.”



2017 is shaping up to be a breakout year for Toxik, with a new lineup, record, and European tour (including a return to the Dynamo Open Air Festival). Josh Christian is pleased with the developments. “We're tighter than ever and I think we're going to surprise people with the direction and intensity featured by the new line-up," he says.

Tracklisting:

“Stand Up”

“Breaking Class”

“Psyop”

“Stand Up”: