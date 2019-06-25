TOXPACK Release Berlin Streetcore History, Episode #5; Video

Berlin, Germany-based streetcore legends, Toxpack, released their ninth full-length album, Kämpfer, back in May via Napalm Records. Order the new album here, and watch Episode #5 of the band's Berlin Streetcore History series below:

Kämpfer album details follow.

Tracklisting:

"Proelium"

"An der Zeit"

"Setz die Segel"

"Kämpfer"

"Arschloch"

"Liebe ist tödlich"

"Trinkteufel (Herzlich Willkommen)"

"Oben"

"Unten"

"Die letzte Bastion"

"Wir sagen Danke"

"All deine Sorgen"

"Auf unser Wohl"

"Hauptsache es geht uns gut"

"Jeder kann ein König sein" (Bonus track)

"Staub und Dreck" (Bonus track)

"Kämpfer" video:

"Arschloch" lyric video:

"Setz Die Segel" video:

Toxpack are:

Schulle - Vocals

Tommi - Lead Guitar

Erik - Guitar

Stephan - Bass Guitar

Zoppel - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Milde)