TRAGEDIAN - New Single / Video "Aloneness" Released

On November 20th, Hamburg-based Tragedian released an official video for their new single, "Aloneness". Following is a comment from guitarist / founder Gabriele Palermo:

"So I guess this is our Corona song. Hard times for a band to produce an album. I came up with the lyrics due to my interest in meditation. It's weird what it does to ones mind. Thoughts become unearthed that one would not like to emerge, yer they're there. There is no chance in suppressing them. However, by simply contemplating them without judgement, they lose their grip upon our souls."

Tragedian recently revealed the cover artwork and tracklist for their forthcoming album, Seven Dimensions. It features guest appearances by Zak Stevens (Savatage, Archon Angel), Wade Black (ex-Crimson Glory, ex-Seven Witches), Jules Down (Sleeping Child) and Zebrahead guitarist Dan Palmer.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Rising Rage"

"Aloneless"

"Out Of The Dark" (first guitar solo by Dan Palmer, backing vocals featuring Jules Down)

"Darkest Of My Days"

"Bringer Of Dreams" (guest vocals Wade Black)

"Crying In The Rain" (backing vocals featuring Jules Down)

"Enlightened"

"Forevermore"

"Destiny"

"Para Siempre (Forever)"

"The Journey"

"Forces Of The Light"

Bonus Tracks

"Crying In The Rain" (duet version featuring Jules Down)

"Forces Of The Light" (full orchestra version featuring Zak Stevens)