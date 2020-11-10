TRAILIGHT - Final Mix Of New Album By DAVE PADDEN Underway; Teaser Of New Song "Up In The Air" Posted

TraiLight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update:

"With less than three weeks until the release of Sophia, Dave Padden (ex-Annihilator) is working diligently on the final touches of mixing the album. Dave has taken and pushed this album to a level I would not have believed possible. As the saying goes; he's been polishing the proverbial turd!"

Check out a studio teaser of the song "Up In The Air' below.

BraveWords spoke with Cordell about Padden's involvement on the new album, and he offered the following:

"I'm basically doing everything again. I am having Dave mix it with me; he's mixed one of the songs and it's really banging! It's too early to say if he'll sing on it, but I may have him do a vocal or two. Not sure yet. But mixing, yes!"

Padden sang on the TraiLight debut, The Primitive Mountain, released in 2015. Check out "Open Doors" below.