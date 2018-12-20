TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Posts New Album Teaser; Release Slated For March 2019

Following two years of silence, Trailight bassist and mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with an update on his new album, which is currently in the works:

"I've been having a lot of hardware issues (mainly laptop) which have complicated work on the album for the past while. Despite that, release is set for March 2019. Official title is back to Endure The Fire. This will be a single track, 32 minutes long that must be listened to in its entirety to appreciate the process. An experience to journey through if you will."

Many thanks once again to all who have contributed their voices to the title track! Here are bits and pieces from the album..."

Back in 2016, Cordell spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai about Trailight. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

“When I was first starting to think about doing this project, considering the vibe and riffs I was coming up with – ‘A Thousand Years’ was the first song I wrote – I knew who I wanted to play drums on it. Ryan has known me as a photographer for years, so when I called him up it was like ‘This may come as a surprise, but I’m making music now…’ (laughs). I asked if he’d be interested in playing on it and he wanted to hear the demos, but he had a bunch of touring to finish with Devin and then record the DVP double album. After that he had time to do my stuff.”

“Ryan came back from Devin’s album recording, learned my songs in about a week or 10 days, we had one day of pre-production where I had a chance to hear what he would be doing in the studio. Three days later we were in the studio and 10 hours later he was done recording. When we were finished I knew why I’d gotten Ryan to do it. He not only fits stylistically, he was also such an immense help with the whole process. I was basically flying blind. I’d been to the studios lots of times back when Strapping was around to take photos, but I’d never actually recorded in one before, so Ryan was helpful in guiding me.”

Cordell also took on outside help to produce The Primitive Mountain, a long and drawn out process that slowly deteriorated as the songs were being mixed. He eventually opted to take on the task of mixing and mastering himself; a daunting task on one hand, but the only option left if the album was going to live up to his expectations. Rather than a play-by-play of events, Cordell channels Metallica to sum up the situation.

“As far as the mix of the album, the first batch of songs that I sent you sound like St. Anger, and the final mixes sound like the Black album.”

Go to this location for the complete story.

The complete tracklist for The Primitive Mountain is as follows:

"Open Doors"

"Sentient Beings Pt. 1 - The Dim Future Of Our Distant Past"

"Sentient Beings Pt. 2 - All That We Are"

"We Are The Ocean"

"Frail Human Form"

"The Primitive Mountain"

"Passer By"

"A Thousand Years"

"Navarino"

"Beyond The Rubicon"

Cordell released a 30 minute behind-the-scenes look at the production, which can be viewed below.