TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Posts New Vocal Tracking Teaser; Title Of New Album Revealed (Video)

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell is working on new music and has posted a clip from the studio featuring some more vocal tracking:

"This is the chorus of the track 'Aftershock' from the forthcoming TraiLight album, Sophia - Eon, due fall 2020."

Cordell recently posted a teaser for a song called "Truth", which can be heard below.

He also followed up with a new update:

"I'm pretty excited that I'll be collaborating with the one and only Dave Padden (ex-Annihilator) on this project. We will be mixing the album together when the time comes."

BraveWords spoke with Cordell about Padden's involvement on the new album, and he offered the following:

"I'm basically doing everything again. I am having Dave mix it with me; he's mixed one of the songs and it's really banging! It's too early to say if he'll sing on it, but I may have him do a vocal or two. Not sure yet. But mixing, yes!"

Padden sang on the Trailight debut, The Primitive Mountain, released in 2015. Check out "Open Doors" below.