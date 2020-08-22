TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Posts Vocal Tracking Teaser For New Album (Video)

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell is working on new music and has posted a clip from the studio featuring some vocal tracking for the song "The Three Waves".

Cordell recently posted a teaser for a song called "Truth", which can be heard below.

He also followed up with a new update:

"I'm pretty excited that I'll be collaborating with the one and only Dave Padden (ex-Annihilator) on this project. We will be mixing the album together when the time comes."

BraveWords spoke with Cordell about Padden's involvement on the new album, and he offered the following:

"I'm basically doing everything again. I am having Dave mix it with me; he's mixed one of the songs and it's really banging! It's too early to say if he'll sing on it, but I may have him do a vocal or two. Not sure yet. But mixing, yes!"

Padden sang on the Trailight debut, The Primitive Mountain, released in 2015. Check out "Open Doors" below.

Trailight previously released the Endure The Fire album in 2019.

The album is one track clocking in at 33:16. It features the following sections:

"Towards Infinity"

"Death"

"Endure The Fire"

"Epiphanies In The Dead Of Night"

"Apotheosis"

"Train Of Thought"

"As Within, So Without"

Cordell: "Dedicated with reverence to all indigenous traditions and medicines around the world. To get the most out of this experience, I would highly recommend creating the space to listen to this album. Best experienced through headphones in a quiet space."