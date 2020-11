TraiLight mastermind Omer Cordell has posted an album teaser for his new album, Sophia, which is due to be released on November 27th. Check it out below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Eon"

"Aftershock"

"Truth"

"The Three Waves"

"Sleepwalkers"

"Island"

"Up In The Air"

"Dance"

"Birth"

The album was produced by former Annihilator vocalist Dave Padden. More album details will be revealed soon.