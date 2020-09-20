TRAILIGHT - Recording Of New Album Complete; Audio Teaser Available

TraiLight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update:

"Finished!! The recording of the new album Sophia - Eon is now officially complete. What a journey...

Next week I'll be heading to Vancouver to hang out with Dave Padden and deliver the sessions so he can start mixing this thing. We're almost there! Here's an unmixed clip of the last two minutes of the album. I'm tired, and my butt is sore."

Cordell recently posted a clip from the studio featuring some more vocal tracking:

"This is the chorus of the track 'Aftershock' from the forthcoming TraiLight album, Sophia - Eon, due fall 2020."

BraveWords spoke with Cordell about ex-Annihilator fromtman Dave Padden's reported involvement on the new album, and he offered the following:

"I'm basically doing everything again. I am having Dave mix it with me; he's mixed one of the songs and it's really banging! It's too early to say if he'll sing on it, but I may have him do a vocal or two. Not sure yet. But mixing, yes!"

Padden sang on the TraiLight debut, The Primitive Mountain, released in 2015. Check out "Open Doors" below.