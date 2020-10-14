TRAILIGHT - Release Date For New Album Confirmed

TraiLight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update:

"I am very excited to announce that the new album - now simply titled Sophia - is on a trajectory to see the light of day November 27, 2020. Dave Padden (ex-Annihilator) has been at the helm working relentlessly on mixing the album and doing a phenomenal job. I am very grateful for his incredible talent, fine-tuned ear and creative vision in helping me get the most out of this project.

There's still work to be done, but we're almost there. Stay tuned!"

Cordell recently posted a clip from the studio featuring some more vocal tracking:

BraveWords spoke with Cordell about Padden's involvement on the new album, and he offered the following:

"I'm basically doing everything again. I am having Dave mix it with me; he's mixed one of the songs and it's really banging! It's too early to say if he'll sing on it, but I may have him do a vocal or two. Not sure yet. But mixing, yes!"

Padden sang on the TraiLight debut, The Primitive Mountain, released in 2015. Check out "Open Doors" below.