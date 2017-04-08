TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA / DAREDEVIL SQUADRON Guitarist ANGUS CLARK Joins JOE LYNN TURNER's Touring Band For US Shows

Rock icon Joe Lynn Turner has checked in with the following update:

''I am happy to announce Angus Clark, my new permanent guitarist for the US shows. When he’s not performing onstage with me, Angus is the guitarist for DareDevil Squadron, a NY-based hard rock band. As a guitarist, songwriter, and producer he has performed alongside everyone from Paul Rodgers (Bad Company), Jon Anderson (YES), Geoff Tate (Queensryche), Joe Walsh (The Eagles), to Jeff Scott Soto (Journey, Yngwie Malmsteen). He has toured extensively with the platinum-selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Grammy winning new age artist Kitaro. He’s also performed in Broadway's Rock Of Ages and School Of Rock, and has a successful line of instructional videos available through Truefire.com. He is the General Manager of an interactive musical event agency called SongDivision (songdivision.com). I am delighted to have Angus as part of my band touring the east coast US starting on April 21st.''

The US tour schedule is as follows:

April

21 - New York, NY - Iridium

22 - New York, NY - Iridium

23 - East Middletown, NY - Brian's Backyard BBQ

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

28 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

29 - Cincinnati, OH - The Mad Frog

May

3 - Shirley, MA - Bull Run Restaurant

4 - Portland, ME - Aura

5 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall

7 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

New York-based DareDevil Squadron, featuring Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Angus Clark, recently broke their extended silence and released a new video in anticipation of their next album, Breakneck Speed. The "Last Resort" video is available below, and the song can now be purchased via iTunes at this location. The single features two additional tracks, live cuts of "Power Trip" and "Fairies Wear Boots"

"The Squadron combines virtuosity with finesse in order to create an emotional impact on the listener unrivaled by their contemporaries. Substantive and relatable lyrics that draw you in and captivate you. Memorable melodies and rhythmic hooks that stick in your head for days. The sound of rock music as it was meant to be played, loud and unadorned."

It was in the Back Lounge of a tour bus (with an early Iron Maiden concert DVD playing in the background) that Angus and Andrew first discussed the future of the Next New Wave Of British-Inspired American Heavy Metal or simply, NNWOBIAHM.

DareDevil Squadron released their first album, Out Of The Sun in 2009. Check out the title track and "Back Lounge" below.

DareDevil Squadron is:

Andrew Ross - vocals, mandolin

Angus Clark - guitar, vocals

Aurelien Budynek - guitar, vocals

Winston Roye - bass, vocals

Jason Gianni - drums, vocals

For information and updates go to this location.