TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Performs Unreleased Song "Hey, Can You Hear Me Now?" For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On December 21st, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performed in Newark, NJ, and during the show they performed the unreleased song "Hey, Can You Hear Me Now?". It was written and recorded 35 years ago by TSO founder / music director Paul O'Neill, who passed away in April 2017.

Guitarist Chris Caffery introduces the song in the clip below, revealing how the song went from being found on a casssette tape this past summer to the stage.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist Zak Stevens has checked in from the road with the following message to the fans:

"In between shows today in Duluth, GA. I just want to thank everyone again for the views on my new single with Archon Angel and pre-orders of the CD. You guys rule, and I love reading all of the feedback. I was reminiscing today about my TSO career, and how it has come full circle. As many of you know, I sang in a band called Savatage, which with an accidental Christmas hit on Dead Winter Dead began TSO. I sang on the first TSO album, Christmas Eve And Other Stories, in 1997 and several other albums.... and to be singing 'Old City Bar' is like the pinnacle of coming full circle in TSO. It's like the ultimate honor to be singing 'Old City Bar' because of how it brings the entire story of the first album together, and what the song has come to represent with TSO after all these years. I want to thank all of you SO MUCH for continuing to support my career and my passion, and I hope you're enjoying the shows as much as I am."

For the complete TSO tour schedule go to this location.