TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Vocalist ROBIN BORNEMAN Talks Passing Of PAUL O'NEILL And DAVID Z. - "It Leaves Such A Large Hole Because Of Who They Were"

Dutch singer/songwriter Robin Borneman has not only been touring with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's annual Chistmas productions since 2013, he also shared the Wacken Open Air stage with Savatage's Jon Oliva in 2015 and recorded "Forget About the Blame" for TSO's most recent album. When not singing for TSO, Borneman has been creating and releasing a series of solo albums that defy musical categorization. His latest album, Folklore 2 The Phantom Wail - the second in a trilogy - came out in October and debuted at #14 on the Dutch charts. Borneman found a break between his record release concerts and preparing for the 2017 TSO tour to chat with Dan Roth at Music And Art Interview to discuss his background, his solo albums, and his experiences with TSO. An excerpt is available below.

DR: You sang "Believe" at the 2015 performance at Wacken where you split the song with Jon Oliva.

RB: "That was one of the best days of my life. We had been rehearsing for two weeks in Florida before we flew to Germany. The whole thing was such an adrenaline rush. I was so honored to be singing 'Believe' with Jon, I was so focused; I did not have much room to fuck up (laughs). When the song started, it was still dark on my side of the stage. I walked towards the mic while Jon was singing and when I started singing right after the drum break, the lights went on. I saw this ocean of people all of a sudden out there and I remember thinking 'What the fuck!' but I had to really focus on singing the song. It was such a profound experience to do a massive performance like that. I wish now, when I look at footage, that I would have said something like, 'Give it up for Jon Oliva!' but I was just so focused and maybe shy to say anything."

DR: I wanted to get your thoughts on two people that were lost this year - Paul O'Neill and bassist David Z.

RB: "I've just been really sad and I miss them terribly. They were both such big personalities. Paul was such a mastermind and a teacher. And with the way Dave laughed and the way he spoke and the way he was excited about stuff - he was such a big personality. For someone like them to pass away so suddenly, it leaves such a large hole because of who they were. Whenever I see a picture of David or Paul, it's still just so fresh. Being over here on the other side of the ocean, it is hard to share my sorrow because not many over here knew them. I really just miss my friends."

Read the complete interview here.

