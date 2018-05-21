TRASH BROADWAY Featuring JOE STUMP Re-Release Self-Titled Album From 1989; Three Bonus Tracks Included

Guitarist Joe Stump has checked in with the following update:

"My first record back in 1989 with Trash Broadway recently just re-released on Demon Doll records. Also, if you younger people notice, we're wearing those skinny jean pants way back then. Like they say, what's old is new. Funny how things come back around . Great band killer players, cool record."

Following is a statement from Trash Broadway:

"We recently signed a deal with Demon Doll Records to re-release the original Trash Broadway album on CD. We’re blown away by the package they’ve put together: digitally remastered to silver disc, new 8-page booklet and artwork, and three never-before released tracks! Best of all, they keep the price low and deliver quickly. Check out their site for many hard-to-find '80’s reissues here. Big thanks to our original producers, Todd Gordon and Ken Adams, for giving their blessing, to all our friends and fans, and Demon Doll."

The tracklist is as follows:

"China Blue"

"Bite The Hand"

"Eyes On You"

"Mankiller"

"Headchopper's Ball"

"Showdown"

"Victim Of Love"

"Dangerous"

"Wild Heart"

Bonus Tracks:

"Nothin' On You"

"Where Did You Find Love"

"Young Convicted Gentlemen"