TRAUMA – Singer DONNY HILLIER Passes Away

Trauma singer Donny Hillier died on Monday, September 28 after a battle from a “short illness”. Hillier had been with the Bay Area power/speed metallers since their inception in 1981. Trauma is known as bassist Cliff Burton’s first band before joining Metallica.

The band broke the news with the following message: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Trauma shares the news that our brother Donny Hillier passed away yesterday September 28, 2020 from a short illness. We are all grief stricken and send our deepest condolences to Donny's family and will respect their wishes for privacy at this time. Donny was the voice of Trauma since the beginning in 1981 and will be a hard act to follow.”

Trauma was currently working on their fourth full-length album and follow-up to 2018’s As The World Dies.