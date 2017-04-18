TREES OF ETERNITY Featuring Former KATATONIA, SWALLOW THE SUN Members Release “Eye Of Night” Lyric Video

Atmospheric doom metallers, Trees Of Eternity, featuring Fredrik Norrman and Mattias Norrman (ex-Katatonia, October Tide) and Kai Hahto (Wintersun, Swallow The Sun), have released a lyric video for “Eye Of Night”, a track of their new album, Hour Of The Nightingale, out now via Svart Records. Watch the new clip below.

Hour Of The Nightingale tracklisting:

“My Requiem”

“Eye Of Night”

“Condemned To Silence” (feat. Mick Moss of Antimatter)

“A Million Tears”

“Hour Of The Nightingale”

“The Passage”

“Broken Mirror”

“Black Ocean”

“Sinking Ships”

“Gallows Bird” (feat. Nick Holmes of Paradise Lost)

“Eye Of Night” lyric video:

“Hour Of The Nightingale” lyric video:

“A Million Tears” lyric video:

“Broken Mirror” lyric video:

Sampler: