TREMONTI – All I Was Vinyl Reissue Announced; Teaser Streaming

Mark Tremonti’s 2012 debut solo album All I Was will be reissued by Fret12. A teaser is streaming below.

All I Was reveals another side of Mark Tremonti. The Grammy Award-winning guitarist s style remains instantly recognizable, but you haven't heard Tremonti unleashed like this. Assuming both vocal and six-string duties on his long-awaited solo debut, he thrashes with a fierce intensity that’s remarkably heavy and instantly infectious. Flanked by rhythm guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock, Tremonti engages an incendiary metallic assault that s relentless from the first moment until the last, burning down all expectations in its path. Longtime friend and collaborator Michael Elvis Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge, Chevelle and Trivium, produced the album.