TREMONTI Covers "Just What I Needed" By THE CARS On Acoustic Guitars; Video

On May 16th, Mark Tremonti and Eric Friedman of Tremonti stopped by WDHA's Coors Light Studio in New Jersey and hung out with Terrie Carr. While there, they performed a cover of The Cars' "Just What I Needed", as well as "Take You With Me" from Tremonti's forthcoming new album, A Dying Machine.

Tremonti, the band comprised of Mark Tremonti on vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on guitars/backing vocals, and Garrett Whitlock on drums, have released the third song from their fourth full-length album, A Dying Machine, out worldwide via Napalm Records on June 8th. “Bringer Of War,” the album opener, is now available on all streaming services. A lyric video that showcases the themes of the song can be seen below.

“Bringer Of War” comes on the heels of the debut single “Take You With Me” that was recently released. The single burst in to the Top 40 at the Active Rock charts and has been rising with a bullet. The album, A Dying Machine, is available for pre-order here in various physical configurations as well as digitally. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of “Bringer Of War”, the new single “Take You With Me” and “A Dying Machine” as well as one more future track that will be released before the June 8th street date. “Bringer of War,” “Take You With Me” and “A Dying Machine” are also available on all streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career. The music is inspired by a story that came to Mark while on the last Alter Bridge tour. During that time, the epic title track “A Dying Machine” was born. The story, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction authored by Mark Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

A Dying Machine tracklisting:

"Bringer Of War"

"From The Sky"

"A Dying Machine"

"Trust"

"Throw Them To The Lions"

"Make It Hurt"

"Traipse"

"The First The Last"

"A Lot Like Sin"

"The Day When Legions Burned"

"As The Silence Becomes Me"

"Take You With Me"

"Desolation"

"Found"

"Bringer Of War" lyric video:

"Take You With Me" video:

"A Dying Machine" lyric video:

Teaser:

Tremonti will be hitting the road in support of A Dying Machine. The band heads to Europe mid-June for seven weeks of touring that includes dates as direct support for Iron Maiden alongside headline shows and European festivals. Full tour info and ticket links can be found here.