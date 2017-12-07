TREMONTI - New Album Due In 2018

Announcing Tremonti IV. Celebrate New Year's and new beginnings with news of new music. It's official, Tremonti will be bringing you a new full-length record in 2018. And in true Fret 12 fashion, they're giving you a chance to be a part of the music... while supplies last!

Exclusive packages and experiences including: album used guitars, band ride-along, original lyric sheets, studio time capsule, and many more are available at this location.