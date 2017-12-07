TREMONTI - New Album Due In 2018
December 7, 2017, an hour ago
Announcing Tremonti IV. Celebrate New Year's and new beginnings with news of new music. It's official, Tremonti will be bringing you a new full-length record in 2018. And in true Fret 12 fashion, they're giving you a chance to be a part of the music... while supplies last!
Exclusive packages and experiences including: album used guitars, band ride-along, original lyric sheets, studio time capsule, and many more are available at this location.