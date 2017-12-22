TRIBULATION Release "Lady Death" Single; Music Video Streaming

“Lady Death”, a brand new track taken from Tribulation's upcoming studio album, Down Below, has been launched today. Watch the clip below.

A limited 7” version of “Lady Death” is available now. Get your copy today and pre-order “Down Below” in the format of your choice:

- Various shops

- Tribulation webstore

The band comments on the release of "Lady Death": "Today we are very pleased to announce the release of the second single of the upcoming album, 'Lady Death'! It is also our second collaboration with the film director Robert Piel, who has created the visuals that are accompanying the song. We are also very proud to say that the amazing Anna von Hausswolff has recorded an exclusive track for the B-side of the 7" version of the single! She also makes a guest appearance on the song 'Purgatorio' on the new album Down Below!"

Down Below will be available in the following formats:

- Limited deluxe CD Mediabook with O-Card and bonus track

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Deluxe LP with heavy stock gatefold sleeve, 180 gram vinyl and LP-booklet

- Strictly limited box set with gatefold LP, art prints, slipmat, patch, signed autograph card and bonus 12” MLP with silk screen print on side B

- Download/stream

The LP version of “Down Below” is available in the following vinyl colours:

* Black vinyl: unlimited

* Lilac vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Bengans (Sweden)

* Golden vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s European webstore

* Picture vinyl: limited to 500 copies, available at various mailorder stores

* Transparent red vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by the band on the road

* Dark-green vinyl: limited to 300 copies, exclusively sold by the band’s webstore at Kingsroad

* Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP

* Transparent petrol-green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

* Silver vinyl: limited to 300 copies, offered in North America through RED

* Clear vinyl: limited to 300 copies, offered by US indie stores

* White vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s US webstore

The hauntingly beautiful cover painting for Down Below was done by Tribulation guitarist Jonathan Hultén.

Down Below tracklisting:

"The Lament"

"Nightbound"

"Lady Death"

"Subterranea"

"Purgatorio"

"Cries From The Underworld"

"Lacrimosa"

"The World"

"Here Be Dragons"

"Come, Become, To Be" (Bonus Track)

"The Lament" video:

(Photo - Ester Segarra)