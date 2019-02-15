TRIBULATION Release Live Video For "Nightbound"; Melancholia EP On Vinyl For The First Time

After winning the Swedish Grammis Award in the category “Best Hard Rock/ Metal Album” for their most recent album, Down Below, Tribulation are releasing a live video for “Nightbound”.

Watch their performance in Oberhausen, captured by Dirk Behlau, produced by Beastwoodfilms and mixed & mastered by Linus Björklund of Hi Filer Productions, below:

In other news, the band's Melancholia EP is now available in the following vinyl formats:

- Black LP

- Transparent magenta LP (Sold Out)

- Clear LP

- Dark green LP

- Transparent red LP

Get your format of choice here.

Tribulation's co-headline tour with Gaahls Wyrd starts on February 21st. US black metal hopefuls Uada have been confirmed as main support. Check out a tour trailer:

Tribulation comment on the tour: "We're proud to announce that we'll be joining forces with Gaahls Wyrd and Uada early in the year of their lord 2019 through Europe! We're looking forward to give you all a longer setlist more in line with our vision!"

Says Gaahls Wyrd: “We have a lot of respect for our travel partners, Tribulation and Uada, and can’t wait to join forces for what we believe will be a thoroughly enjoyably and diverse package the we are confident will hit home in the metal community. We’re also massively eager to present songs from our brand new album that will be released next year. 2019 can’t come soon enough.”

European tour dates are as follows:

February

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

22 - Essen, Germany - Turock

24 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Helling

25 - London, UK - O2 Islington Academy

26 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

28 - Munich, Germany) - Backstage

March

1 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

2 - Vienna, Austria- Viper Room

3 - Prague, Czech Republic Nova Chmelnice

5 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

8 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

9 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands- Neushoorn

(Photo - Ester Segarra)