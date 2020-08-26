TRIBULATION To Release New Album, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound, In January; European Tour Confirmed

Sweden’s Tribulation return in the spotlight with a new album, entitled Where The Gloom Becomes Sound, to be released via Century Media Records (Worldwide excluding North America) and Metal Blade Records (in North America) in January 2021.

Having most recently toured comprehensively across Europe with Ghost in support of their first live album / DVD, Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern, released at the end of last year, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound marks Tribulation‘s fifth studio album release and the follow up to 2018’s Down Below, which received worldwide critical acclaim and also won a Grammis award in the group’s home country.

Where The Gloom Becomes Sound was engineered and produced throughout the last months with Jamie Elton at Studio Ryssviken in Stockholm, Sweden, mixed and additionally produced by Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Opeth, Killing Joke, Pixies, etc.) at Psalm Studios, UK and mastered by Magnus Lindberg at Redmount Studios in Stockholm, Sweden. The album’s elegant cover artwork features a statue by Fernand Khnopff from the 19th century and can be seen below.

Tribulation checked in with the following comment about Where The Gloom Becomes Sound: ""Down, further down, Where The Gloom Becomes Sound...", Anna-Varney Cantodea once sang in a previous millennium, in a different world. And further down than Down Below we went with this one. The album is a sombre one, filled with ghastly shadows and elemental magic - a mythological bestiarium vocabulum ranging from the desert sands to the midnight sun, from our murky prehistorical past to our potentially luminous futures. Figuratively, literally and musically. We worked together with producer Jamie Elton to create something wild and imaginative, something that would take the listener on a nightly adventure along with Fernand Khnopff's enigmatic sibyl on the cover and with all the gods and goddesses, nymphs and demons that we conjured up during the recording. As an icing on an already frosted cake we had the help of Tom Dalgety for the finishing touches.”

In order to launch the new release, Tribulation will also be returning to stages and are announcing a first European tour together with Bølzer and Molassess.

Tour dates:

January

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

31 - Utrecht, The Netherlands - De Helling

February

2 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

3 - London, UK - The Dome

4 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

5 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

6 - Bern, Switzerland - Dachstock

7 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 2

10 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

11 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

13 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

14 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

16 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

17 - Malmö, Sweden - Babel

18 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

Tribulation comment on the tour as follows: "Now at summer's end in the near endless year of trials and Tribulations that is 2020, after a touring hiatus and a new album in the, so called, bag we are very happy to announce that we are yet again about to trek across the ancient body of Europa - over her flesh and through her veins - the land where the sun ever sets. And as fortunate as we sometimes are we will have both Bølzer and Molassess aiding us in spreading the gloom in each of the 20 cities we are visiting. At this point we all need a little taste of Saturnalia and as so we encourage you all to join us in taking a step into the time before time, in illo tempore, and a step out of the profane everyday existence. Be open and let us possess you, at least for a night!"

Bølzer checked in as well with the following comment: “Being presented with an opportunity to travel and perform again, furthermore in the esteemed company of our friends Tribulation and Molassess, leaves us feeling nothing shy of honoured and indeed privileged. Should the fates show themselves to be merciful, attendees can expect the emotive opening of Pandora's box...”

And Molassess added: "Although times are anything but certain, the prospect of illuminating Europe with two strong allies in Tribulation and BØLZER stirs our hearts and charges us to move forward. Let’s hope our paths will be cleared and we can move beyond our first ever performance alongside this pack.”

Tribulation are:

Johannes Andersson - Bass/Vocals

Jonathan Hultén - Guitars

Adam Zaars - Guitars

Oscar Leander - Drums