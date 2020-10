As reported by VHND.com, the clip below features a tribute to guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who sadly passed away October 6th. Carillonneur Malgosia Fiebig played a trubute to Eddie on October 10th on the carillon of the Dom Tower in Utrecht, Holland. You will hear "Why Can't This Be Love", "Love Walks In" (3:19), and "Jump" (8:00).

(Photo - Mark Gromen)