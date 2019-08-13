TRIP 6 Signs To Dark Star Records; “Push Back” Video Released

Dark Star Records has announced the signing of Chicago’s Trip 6. The band features founding members Kevin Munster and Vulgar Vic. A new single and album are coming soon.

Trip 6 will be the direct support for Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper At The Gates Tour 2019.

Dates:

August
22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair
23 - Smithstown, NY - The Rail
24 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
25 - Levittown, PA - McStew’s Pub
27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti
28 - Montreal, QC - Pirahana
29 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
30 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
31 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

September
1 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
4 - Fridley, MN - Route 47
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes w/Kingdom Come
8 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go Go
9 - San Diego, CA - BXB
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s



