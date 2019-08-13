TRIP 6 Signs To Dark Star Records; “Push Back” Video Released
August 13, 2019, an hour ago
Dark Star Records has announced the signing of Chicago’s Trip 6. The band features founding members Kevin Munster and Vulgar Vic. A new single and album are coming soon.
Trip 6 will be the direct support for Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper At The Gates Tour 2019.
Dates:
August
22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair
23 - Smithstown, NY - The Rail
24 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
25 - Levittown, PA - McStew’s Pub
27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti
28 - Montreal, QC - Pirahana
29 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
30 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
31 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
September
1 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
4 - Fridley, MN - Route 47
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes w/Kingdom Come
8 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go Go
9 - San Diego, CA - BXB
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s