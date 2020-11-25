TRIP 6 Unveil "Terrorizer" Lyric Video

Chicago rockers Trip 6 released their new album Spit on November 6 via Dark Star Records. New lyric video for "Terrorizer" is streaming below.

Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett, "I was looking forward to hearing this Spit from Trip 6 as I had a first hand experience at hearing the boys live for several weeks but I wasn’t ready for this assault on the senses that I got, this hard hitting powerhouse of an album blew me away."

Steve continues with his review on "'Terrorizer', I like this track because it’s heavy as fuck but also has great melody and drives all the way and this song is right up my street, nice one boys ride until we die!"

Jeffrey A. Swanson / President / Dark Star Records adds, "The new album Spit by Trip 6 is angry and heavy as Hell!"

With major influences such as Black Sabbath, Slayer, Pantera and Motörhead to name a few. Trip 6 is heavy hitting right out of the gates.

With a lineup of Victor Pedraza on drums aka Vulgar Vic… the destroyer of drum sets with his hard pounding beats. He is well known in the music scene and was part of numerous local bands such as D-Connect and then Vulgar. Next to the stage is Chicago’s own Kevin Munster aka The Show. Born of many homegrown bands such as Gagging Maggots, Mary Janes, The Infamous and Vulgar. If you like a deep throbbing bassline, Kevin is your guy. Many people have compared his style to the famous Geezer Butler. Bringing in the talent of Nate DeVan from Philly... yes Philadelphia adding in creative lyrics and a killer front man style. You’ll enjoy every song as Nate gives the audience every ounce of energy. Add in Tim Matlock from Bludgeon, Hazardous Youth and Vulgar. Tim is always bringing it to the stage showcasing his hard core riffs that will grab you instantly. Mix it all up and you get an incredible sound, a modern touch to old school metal...Trip 6.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"The One"

"Spit"

"Manic"

"Hit Man"

"Push Back"

"Terrorizer"

"Dead To Me"

"Stand Up"

"Hatred"

"Junkie"

Trip 6 is:

Victor Pedraza - drums

Kevin Munster - bass

Nate DeVan - vocals

Tim Matlock - guitar