TRIUMPH's MIKE LEVINE Recalls The First Time He Heard The Band On The Radio - "It Was Like I'd Died And Gone To Heaven"; Video

In the latest episode of The First Time, from Toronto radio station boom 97.3, Mike Levine of the Canadian rock band Triumph fondly remembers hearing a Triumph song on the radio for "The First Time" in 1976.

He heard it was about to be played so he immediately jumped in his car to listen - over 40 years later, he still gets chills when he hears the band...

Originally released 30 years ago, Triumph’s Classics celebrated the legendary Canadian power trio’s greatest hits. And now, on December 13, the 13-track collection will once again hit the racks (via Round Hill/Triumph Catalog), and all of the expected gems are included - “Lay It On The Line”, “Magic Power", “A World Of Fantasy”, “Fight The Good Fight” and “Hold On”. Watch an unboxing video below.

Also featured are two special live recordings that close the set - “Never Surrender” (live at the US Festival) and “Blinding Light Show/Moon Child" (live at Sweden Rock). Pre-order the album here.

“We are excited to showcase our career on the Classics reissue,” says the band. “It’s a beautiful package and sounds awesome!”

Comprised of drummer/vocalist Gil Moore, bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine, and guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett, Triumph formed in 1975 (hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada). With their unique blend of progressive rock, heavy metal and soaring melodies, the band enjoyed a string of rock radio and MTV hits, in the process scoring a string of gold and platinum-certified albums and selling out arenas, thrilling fans with their award-winning live shows.

And in December, rock fans will be reminded once again about the power that Triumph possessed - deep in the grooves of Classics.

Tracklisting:

"Tears In The Rain"

"Lay It On The Line"

"I Live For The Weekend"

"Magic Power"

"Somebody’s Out There"

"Spellbound"

"A World Of Fantasy"

"Follow Your Heart"

"Fight The Good Fight"

"Rock & Roll Machine"

"Hold On"

"Never Surrender" (Live At The Us Festival)

"Blinding Light Show/Moon Child" (Live At Sweden Rock)