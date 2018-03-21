TRIVIUM Bassisst PAOLO GREGOLETTO Discusses Social Media - "It's Designed To Make You Angry... Outrage Gets Clicks"; Video
March 21, 2018, 2 hours ago
Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's headline show at Nosturi in Helsinki, FInland on March 19th. Watch below:
Trivium recently released a John Deed-directed music video for "Beyond Oblivion", a track from their album The Sin And The Sentence (Roadrunner Records). Watch below:
The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicked off on March 11th and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium are joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).
Tour dates:
March
21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic
29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
April
1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture
2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon
4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana
7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz
10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine
11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
13 - Paris, France - Bataclan
15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
20 - Manchester, UK - Academy
21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton