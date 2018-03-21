TRIVIUM Bassisst PAOLO GREGOLETTO Discusses Social Media - "It's Designed To Make You Angry... Outrage Gets Clicks"; Video

Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's headline show at Nosturi in Helsinki, FInland on March 19th. Watch below:

Trivium recently released a John Deed-directed music video for "Beyond Oblivion", a track from their album The Sin And The Sentence (Roadrunner Records). Watch below:

The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicked off on March 11th and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium are joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).

Tour dates:

March

21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

April

1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana

7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz

10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine

11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

13 - Paris, France - Bataclan

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton