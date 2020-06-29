TRIVIUM Drummer ALEX BENT - "The Older I Get, The More I Appreciate RUSH And NEIL PEART"
June 29, 2020, an hour ago
Music Radar recently caught up with Trivium drummer Alex Bent, who discussed the 10 albums that influenced his drumming style. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.
Death - Symbolic
Bent: "I was listening to this album a lot before I went into the studio to record The Sin And The Sentence. If you listen closely, you will hear a ton of Gene Hoglan influence on my playing. I lived and breathed this album before I went into the studio for WTDMS."
Dimmu Borgir - Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia
Bent: "This is the album that I've listened to religiously since I discovered metal. To this day, when I need some type of inspiration, I throw this album on and really try to absorb the playing on the drums. It is an absolutely phenomenal album!"
Rush - 2112
Bent: "This was another album that I had been dissecting before I recorded The Sin And The Sentence. I wasn't really into Rush growing up, but the older I get, the more I appreciate them and Neil Peart. I really dug into his playing because I wanted to listen to the things that were influencing my influences. Neil was truly a legend. Rest in peace!"
