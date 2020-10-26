TRIVIUM - Entire Deepest Cuts II Livestream Available (Video)

On October 24th, Grammy-nominated metal band Trivium held "The Deepest Cuts II," the second and final instalment in the band's series of free, single cam livestream shows that broadcast from their rehearsal room in Orlando, Florida.

The Deepest Cuts II setlist:

"Insurrection"

"Falling To Grey"

"Declaration"

"Wake (The End Is Nigh)"

"Cease All Your Fire"

"The Calamity"

"Drowning In The Sound"

"Washing Away Me In The Tides"

"And Sadness Will Sear"

"Broken One"

"Drowning In Slow Motion"

"Incineration: The Broken World"

This marked Trivium's third livestream - the first was the massively successful global concert event, "A Light Or A Distant Mirror," which was followed by the first "The Deepest Cuts" set a month later.

Trivium are taking some time off from full band streams as their new Hangar HQ is built. They will return next year with more high quality, programmed streaming content dispatched from the new location.

Trivium, the "Kings of Streaming" who embraced the format early on, turned millions of heads with "A Light Or A Distant Mirror," which marked the first show the band played since the April 2020 release of their universally acclaimed new album What The Dead Men Say. The show featured brand new production and was an arena-style visual show at Full Sail Live, the state of the art event and broadcast arena at Full Sail University in the band's hometown of Orlando, Florida. Trivium debuted a new stage show that was cohesive with new album visuals and performed songs from the new album on stage for the first time. A portion of the profits of the show benefitted the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, a non-profit hospital. All told, the show earned into the six figures range with both ticket sales and merch.