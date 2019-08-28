TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Posts Acoustic Cover Of AMARANTHE's "Electroheart" (Video)

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has posted an acoustic cover of the Amaranthe song "Electroheart", taken from the band's 2013 album, The Nexus.

Heafy: "This cover was recorded during KiichiChaosKaraoke - a time where subscribers of my Twitch page choose a song for me to learn; timing down the pick by 5 minutes - auction-style. Once picked, the song has to be learned and performed in its entirety - immediately - no matter how long it takes."

Guesting on Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta’s The Jasta Show podcast, Heafy revealed he is continuing to work on his black metal project, Mrityu, and it will feature production and co-writing from Emperor legend Ihsahn.

Heafy said, “Ihsahn is producing my black metal project. He’s co-written several songs; we’re finally kind of piecing that together, we’ve got eight or nine songs written on it. He’s producing the whole thing, co-writing some of it. I’m going to try to get a hero of mine in black metal on every single song. Ihsahn’s going to do some vocals, Nergal’s (Behemoth) going to do a song. Gaahl (Gaah’s Wyrd, Gorogoroth), I think, is about to do a song, hit up some other people."

Florida-based metallers, Trivium, performed at Germany's Vainstream Rockfest 2019 on June 29th. You can watch video of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"The Sin And The Sentence"

"Beyond Oblivion"

"Until The World Goes Cold"

"The Heart From Your Hate"

"Strife"

"In Waves"