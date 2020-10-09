TRIVIUM Frontman MATTHEW K. HEAFY Released "My Mother Told Me" 3-Track Solo Bundle; Audio

Matthew Kiichi Heafy, the Japanese-American musician best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist for the Grammy-nominated heavy metal band, Trivium, has released new solo material. The three-track "My Mother Told Me" bundle is available today at all streaming platforms. Listen here, and below.

"My Mother Told Me" is a cover of a song that appeared on the show Vikings. Heafy offers up three dramatic iterations of the track - one in the heavy metal style that is his signature, along with an acoustic rendition, and an a cappella version that demonstrates his versatility as a vocalist and musician.

"Vikings is one of the greatest series out there," Heafy shares about the reason he selected this track. "Everything about it truly takes the viewer on a journey to a time we so often dream about. I consider Vikings a very 'metal' show with its thematics being something many heavy bands want to write about."

He continues, "When I first heard King Harald singing 'My Mother,' I immediately looked for a recorded version. I only found a transformed version, but I wanted the folk version. I decided to create 'My Mother' in three interpretations. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do."

Tracklisting:

"My Mother Told Me"

"My Mother Told Me" (Acoustic)

"My Mother Told Me" (A Capella)