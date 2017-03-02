TRIVIUM Guitarist COREY BEAULIEU - “Every Time We’ve Switched Drummers Has Always Been With The Intent That That Was Gonna Be The Guy Moving Forward”; Video

Florida’s Trivium are currently on tour in Europe. Drummer Alex Bent, who has played with Battlecross, Decrepit Birth and Testament, has been recruited by Trivium for the tour,

KaaosTV caught up with Corey Beaulieu (guitars, vocals) prior to the band’s headline show at The Circus in Helsinki, Finland on February 27th. Among other topics, he discusses the band’s lineup issues. Watch the interview below:

Trivium tour dates are listed below.

March

2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

3 - Vega (Main Hall) - Copenhagen, Denmark

4 - Train - Aarhus, Denmark

6 - The Capitol - Hannover, Germany

7 - Taubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

8 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

10 - Z7 (Konzertfabrik) - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

12 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

13 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy

15 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

16 - Espace Julien - Marseille, France

17 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

18 - Sala But - Madrid, Spain

19 - Sala Capitol - Santiago De Compostela, Spain

21 - West Rock - Cognac, France

22 - Cabaret-Sauvage - Paris, France

24 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

25 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium