TRIVIUM Guitarist COREY BEAULIEU - “Every Time We’ve Switched Drummers Has Always Been With The Intent That That Was Gonna Be The Guy Moving Forward”; Video
March 2, 2017, an hour ago
Florida’s Trivium are currently on tour in Europe. Drummer Alex Bent, who has played with Battlecross, Decrepit Birth and Testament, has been recruited by Trivium for the tour,
KaaosTV caught up with Corey Beaulieu (guitars, vocals) prior to the band’s headline show at The Circus in Helsinki, Finland on February 27th. Among other topics, he discusses the band’s lineup issues. Watch the interview below:
Trivium tour dates are listed below.
March
2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
3 - Vega (Main Hall) - Copenhagen, Denmark
4 - Train - Aarhus, Denmark
6 - The Capitol - Hannover, Germany
7 - Taubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany
8 - Arena - Vienna, Austria
10 - Z7 (Konzertfabrik) - Pratteln, Switzerland
11 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany
12 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
13 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy
15 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland
16 - Espace Julien - Marseille, France
17 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain
18 - Sala But - Madrid, Spain
19 - Sala Capitol - Santiago De Compostela, Spain
21 - West Rock - Cognac, France
22 - Cabaret-Sauvage - Paris, France
24 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
25 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium