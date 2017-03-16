TRIVIUM Guitarist COREY BEAULIEU - “My Gateway Band That Got Me Into Rock Music Was GUNS N’ ROSES”; 2-Part Video Interview Streaming

Florida’s Trivium are currently on tour in Europe. FaceCulture caught up with Corey Beaulieu (guitars, vocals) for a 2-part video interview (streaming below) in which he talks about Guns 'N Roses, Terminator 2, Metallica and Iron Maiden, twists in song structure, mixes of covers and originals and his first performance with free entry, dealing with negativity, broadening horizons, his first guitar, memorizing riffs and songs, music being implanted in his brain, looking back on records and how creating something differs by age.

Trivium tour dates are listed below.

March

16 - Espace Julien - Marseille, France

17 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

18 - Sala But - Madrid, Spain

19 - Sala Capitol - Santiago De Compostela, Spain

21 - West Rock - Cognac, France

22 - Cabaret-Sauvage - Paris, France

24 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

25 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium