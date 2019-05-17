TRIVIUM Release Previously Unreleased Song "Drowning In The Sound"; Audio Streaming

Florida-based metallers, Trivium, have released another previously unreleased track from The Sin And The Sentence sessions. You can get "Drowning In The Sound" here, and listen to the song below:

Trivium previously released a cover of Type O Negative's 2003 song, "I Don't Wanna Be Me", featured on the latter band's Life Is Killing Me album.

You can buy Trivium's version now via iTunes. Listen to the single below:

(Photo - Jake Owens)