"We're excited to give you our new video for 'The Wretchedness Inside'," states a message from Floriday metallers Trivium. "The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicks off this week. Watch the full video (below) and grab tickets and VIP packages now at tix.to/triviumfall2018."

"The Wretchedness Inside" is featured on Trivium's latest album, The Sin And The Sentence, released last year via Roadrunner.