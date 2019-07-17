TRIVIUM’s MATT HEAFY Enlists IHSAHN, NERGAL, GAAHL For Black Metal Project

Guesting on Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta’s The Jasta Show podcast, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy revealed he is continuing to work on his black metal project, Mrityu, and it will feature production and co-writing from Emperor legend Ihsahn.

Heafy said, “Ihsahn is producing my black metal project. He’s co-written several songs; we’re finally kind of piecing that together, we’ve got eight or nine songs written on it. He’s producing the whole thing, co-writing some of it. I’m going to try to get a hero of mine in black metal on every single song. Ihsahn’s going to do some vocals, Nergal’s (Behemoth) going to do a song. Gaahl (Gaah’s Wyrd, Gorogoroth), I think, is about to do a song, hit up some other people."

Florida-based metallers, Trivium, performed at Germany's Vainstream Rockfest 2019 on June 29th. You can watch video of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"The Sin And The Sentence"

"Beyond Oblivion"

"Until The World Goes Cold"

"The Heart From Your Hate"

"Strife"

"In Waves"