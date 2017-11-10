TROIKADON Featuring Former BOLT THROWER, MASSACRE Members To Release Triumvirate Of Death Album In 2018

Troikadon is the triple-throated band featuring Kam Lee (Bone Gnawer, Akatharta, ex-Massacre/Death), Dave Ingram (Ursinne, Echelon, ex-Bolt Thrower/Hail Of Bullets) and Karl Willetts (Memoriam, ex-Bolt Thrower) on vocals, along with Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Down Among The Dead Men, and a fuck ton more) on guitar, Jonny Pettersson (Ashcloud, Wombbath) on bass, and Travis Ruvo (Cropsy Maniac, Echelon, Hellfrost & Fire) on drums.

This brand new, yet definitely and definitively old school project will be bringing their full-length album, Triumvirate Of Death, to the world in 2018.

Dave Ingram: “We’ve all been busy as Hell lately. Myself and Jonny are rehearsing for the Just Before Dawn live shows next year, plus I’ve had a few guest vocal spots to write and record. Rogga is writing and recording the second Garpedans album, Kam is using all of November to move house and then finishing up the next Nattravnen album with Jonny. Travis is working on multiple drum projects including the new Echelon album and Hellfrost & Fire’s debut, plus Karl has begun writing the new Memoriam album The Silent Vigil. Not just busy as Hell, but busy as all fucking Hell!”

Troikadon have also released their logo, which was designed by Kam Lee himself, and the band are still considering which label to call the project home.

“We just wanted to let people know that everyone involved in this still has the same enthusiasm as when it was first suggested. The guitar and drums tracks are all but finished, and next there’ll be a pre-mix by Jonny (with bass tracks) so us three crumblies can get writing and recording the vocals. We’re setting up a Facebook page for future updates, so follow it here.”